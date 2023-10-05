Fall Faire Artisan Bazaar to be held Oct. 21
FALLBROOK – Christ the King is again hosting its Fall Faire with an array of handcrafted homemade jams, jellies, frozen meals, and baked goods, a silent auction, and books, games, and puzzles for sale on Oct. 21, from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The Artisan Bazaar will feature booths outside on the plaza and in the parking lot featuring music, savory barbecue, and a large variety of local craft vendors for early Christmas shopping. There will also be a kids' area with face painting and games.
