FCPG recommends driveway modification for Alturas Road self-storage facility

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The zoning on Alturas Road north of Ammunition Road will require a county discretionary permit for a self-storage facility, and the Fallbrook Community Planning Group recommended approval of that permit with the condition of modification to the driveway configuration.

A 13-0 planning group vote Sept. 18, with J.J. Neese and Debbie Williams absent, approved the recommendation. The self-storage facility would be on two legal parcels.

“We asked them to change the driveways, and they were happy to do that for us,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

T...