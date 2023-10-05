Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FCPG recommends driveway modification for Alturas Road self-storage facility

 
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 7:41pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The zoning on Alturas Road north of Ammunition Road will require a county discretionary permit for a self-storage facility, and the Fallbrook Community Planning Group recommended approval of that permit with the condition of modification to the driveway configuration.

A 13-0 planning group vote Sept. 18, with J.J. Neese and Debbie Williams absent, approved the recommendation. The self-storage facility would be on two legal parcels.

“We asked them to change the driveways, and they were happy to do that for us,” said planning group chair Eileen Delaney.

