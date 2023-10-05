St. John's Vintners' Showcase to benefit Armed Forces YMCA – Camp Pendleton

FALLBROOK – St. John’s Episcopal Church will hold its Second Annual Fallbrook Vintners’ Showcase, a gala tasting and auction event benefitting the Armed Forces YMCA - Camp Pendleton on Saturday, Oct. 14 ,. The festivities will take place from 3-6 p.m. at 433 N. Orange Ave., Fallbrook.

Goal No. 1 is to help support the Armed Services YMCA, which has, since 1942, assisted young, enlisted Marines and their families with programs such as affordable child care, recreation center activities and emergency financial assistance.

Goal No. 2 is to show that the Fallbrook area has vineyards capable of producing world-class vintages. This year, the event will showcase wines from Adobe Hill Winery, Monserate Winery and Myrtle Creek Vineyards.

The fun will include delicious food by Cerutti Charcuterie, live and silent auctions, and live music. Tickets are only $30 for singles and $50 for couples. Active duty military pay $20 and $35. Must be at least 21 years old to attend. Order tickets online at https://www.stjohnsfallbrook.com/events-2.html.

Submitted by St. John’s Episcopal Church.