Tim Kirk: Real Estate agent and Marine veteran on an "Epic" mission

Avalon Hester

Village News Intern

In downtown Fallbrook, a local real estate agent is making waves for his unwavering commitment to serving both military members and disabled veterans. Meet Tim Kirk, a retired Marine and owner of Epic Realty on Main Avenue, whose mission is to provide security through real estate to military personnel while dedicating his efforts to housing disabled veterans through the Gary Sinise Foundation.

After an impressive 25-year career serving in the United States Marine Corps, Kirk embarked on a new journey as a real estate agent. His last 12 and a half years in the Marines were spent as a recruiter, and upon retiring as a Master Gunnery Sergeant, he co-founded "Hire Our Heroes." This organization is dedicated to helping veterans transition from active service to civilian life by connecting them with job opportunities.

From the very beginning, Kirk demonstrated an unwavering passion for serving veterans, a commitment he now channels into the realm of real estate. "People who succeed in life prioritize real estate ownership," Kirk explained. "My goal is to share that knowledge so that people can build their own wealth."

Kirk's dedication extends to educating military members on financial literacy and how they can leverage their service benefits to achieve housing security. He hosts Veteran Home Loan Seminars on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, aiming to empower servicemen and women to make informed real estate decisions even before transitioning to civilian life.

Through his mentorship, Kirk has nurtured enduring relationships with clients, including one military family for whom he has facilitated seven transactions, helping them build a robust real estate portfolio.

"Working with people and earning their trust while handling their greatest asset means a lot to me," Kirk affirmed.

Beyond his career in real estate, Kirk dedicates his time and resources to house disabled veterans through the Gary Sinise Foundation. Founded by the esteemed actor and advocate Gary Sinise, known for his role in "Forrest Gump," the foundation is committed to providing support and resources to veterans and their families. Kirk's involvement with the foundation has led to the identification of building sites for custom homes for 11 military amputee families and counting.

"I received the call from the foundation when I was brand new to real estate and met with Gary Sinise at the Naval Hospital to discuss finding land for two military amputee families," Kirk recalled

Kirk's downtown Fallbrook office is adorned with photographs of the families he's helped through the foundation, as well as accolades from his respected presence in both the military and real estate communities. Notably, he had the honor of addressing a crowd of over 700 attendees at the Marine Corps Ball last November.

Having been licensed in real estate for a decade, Kirk's dedication to the profession continues to evolve. A year ago, he acquired a brokerage, rebranding it as Epic Realty, where "Epic" represents passion and patriotism, as well as excellence projected by the rank of E-9, the highest rank an enlisted member of the military can achieve and the rank that Kirk retired at.

Presently, Epic Realty operates as a small but dynamic team, comprising Kirk and his director of operations, Jessica Cruz. The duo has collaborated for the past decade and aspires to expand Epic Realty's reach by adding more agents in the future.

Kirk is enthusiastic about connecting people with homes in Fallbrook while also leveraging his extensive nationwide network of real estate connections to find clients the perfect home wherever it may be.

His journey from decorated Marine to real estate advocate is a testament to his enduring commitment to service and community. Through education, mentorship, and his tireless work with the Gary Sinise Foundation, Kirk exemplifies the impact one dedicated individual can make in the lives of those who have served our nation and those seeking their own piece of the American dream.

As he continues to serve and support, Kirk stands as an example of the values of dedication, passion, and patriotism.

Kirk can be contacted at 760-704-9252, 130 N. Main Ave., or http://www.EpicRealtySoCal.com.