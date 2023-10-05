Writers Read at Fallbrook Library celebrates the freedom to read

FALLBROOK – Writers Read at Fallbrook Library, a free monthly literary reading, is recognizing the 2023 Banned Books Week with a celebration of the "Freedom to Read," a program of the American Library Association (ALA). The Writers Read celebration will be an all-open-mic reading on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6:30-8 p.m.

Guests are invited to bring a short excerpt to share from one – or more – of their favorite banned books. Books targeted in the United States represent a list of thousands, from such classics as "The Grapes of Wrath," "Brave New World," and "The Bluest Eye," to contemporary bestsellers, including "The Hate You Give," "This Book Is Gay" and "The Kite Runner."

Since 2020, there has been a marked nationwide increase in the number of titles and incidents of books challenged. Today's most common challenges target young adult books with diversity, sexuality, and LGBTQIA+ content – critically acclaimed books that support the youthful quest for identity, particularly among marginalized populations. For a list of 2022-2023 school book bans, visit PEN America at https://pen.org/2023-banned-book-list/.

Established in 1982, Banned Books Week increases awareness of campaigns to ban books in schools, public libraries and bookstores, and of the harassment and threats made against authors, educators and bookstore owners. Writers Read is delighted to provide a forum for bringing attention to books that might be censored by some while appreciated by others. As the ALA states, "We trust the people of this nation to make their own decisions about what they read and believe."

The Freedom to Read celebration will be in Fallbrook Library's community room, at 124 S. Mission Road, between Alvarado and Fig Streets.

For more information, contact K-B Gressitt at [email protected].

Submitted by Writers Read.