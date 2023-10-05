Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Take special care of roses in hot weather

 
Last updated 10/5/2023 at 9:40pm



Frank Brines

ARS Master Rosarian

I always enjoy looking back to last year’s care column for the month. According to weathercurrents.com, the hottest Oct. 1 was in 2020 at 102.8 degrees. In 2022, the region got slammed with a high Oct. 19, of 113 degrees. According to the same site, the “normal,” or multi-year average, for October is 82 degrees and the low was 54 degrees.

So, the watchword is “vigilance” – watch the forecast and make sure to adjust your watering program to be neither stingy nor wasteful. Your roses will reward you for it.

On that same note, mid-season pruning a...



