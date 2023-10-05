Hot Weather Predicted for San Diego County Inland Areas

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Strong high pressure and offshore flow were expected to bring hot weather to San Diego County inland areas today into the weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There is a heat advisory in effect in the valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway from noon until 7 p.m. today.

Temperatures are expected to be between 90 and 100.

Skies were clear early Thursday morning, except for a couple of tiny patches of fog off Point Loma. Sunny skies and offshore flow should continue Thursday, the NWS said.

Thursday along the coast was predicted to be mostly sunny with high temperatures from 79 to 84 degrees. The inland areas were expected to be mostly sunny with highs from 88 to 92. The mountains should be sunny with highs from 79 to 88. The deserts were predicted to be sunny with highs from 95 to 98.

Next week a weak trough was likely to develop over the ocean, starting a cooling trend from the coast Saturday and eventually to the desert by Tuesday, forecasters said. Coastal fog should also return this weekend, lifting and extending farther inland during the nights and mornings Monday and Tuesday.

