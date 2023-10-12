Fr. Jerome E. Nadine passed away in Fallbrook on Saturday Sept. 30, 2023, ironically, on the Feast Day of St Jerome. He was born in Scranton, Pennsylvania, June 10, 1933 and was 90 years of age.

He was ordained to the Holy priesthood at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse, New York in 1958 and was assigned to the Diocese of Brooklyn and pastoral duties at Holy Rosary Church in Brooklyn. After a few years, he was assigned to the Archdiocese of Military Services and became an Air Force Chaplain serving in Vietnam, South Korea, and many Air Force bases around the U.S.

After 27 years, he retired at Travis Air Force Base, California in 1993 with the rank of a Colonel. His next assignment was to Las Vegas where he became associate Pastor at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church and then assigned to Christ the King Church.

He retired from priestly duties and moved to Fallbrook in 2009. Once in Fallbrook, he once again performed some priestly duties by providing service to St. Peter the Apostle Church and School and St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Oceanside.

Fr. Jerry maintained connections with many friends wherever his travels took him. For a number of years, he sent out over 500 Christmas cards. People seemed to be drawn to him, not only by his personality but by his kindness and sincere interest in others.

Family and friends want to thank the staff at Regency Fallbrook and Destiny Hospice for their exceptional care and comfort for him the past year.

Funeral service will be Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, 11 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 450 Stage Coach Road in Fallbrook. Military Honors will be performed following Mass outside on the church courtyard. Following a luncheon in the church hall, internment will be at 2:15 p.m. at Riverside National Veterans Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside, CA 92518.