County authorizes bid process for culvert repair and replacement contracts

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

San Diego County authorized the advertisement for bid and subsequent award of construction contracts to repair or replace culverts throughout unincorporated San Diego County.

The county Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday, Sept. 27, with one vacant seat, to authorize the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to advertise and award multiple construction contracts for culvert repair and replacement. The supervisors’ action also designated the director of the county’s Department of Public Works as the county officer r...