Fine Arts Network presents 'Catch Me If You Can' at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater

Ava Sarnowski

Writer

Produced by resident theater company, Fine Arts Network, the musical "Catch Me If You Can" will be playing for three weekends at the Old Town Temecula Community Theater, through Sunday, Oct. 29. The production will also be backed by a full live orchestra onstage, alongside the performers, creating a jazz-style event.

"Catch Me If You Can" follows Frank, a runaway teenager who flees from his unhappy, broken home. He embarks on a new adventure, conning people under various identities including an airplane pilot, doctor, lawyer and more.

