Watercolor artist to demonstrate for FAA meeting

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Artists Association (FAA) welcomes Buffy Kaufman, a watercolor pour artist working in transparent watercolor with alternative media and techniques on Saturday, Oct. 21.

Kaufman uses intriguing color choices and delicate design, creating captivating pieces that draw the viewer in. She will create a beautiful watercolor painting of Dune Primrose Wildflowers and will be demonstrating how to use permanent masking fluid to block in shadows and watercolor pouring semi-abstract backgrounds.

Kaufman is a Brand Ambassador for Daniel Smith Watercolors and a Louisiana Waterco...