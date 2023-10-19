County to award closed landfill maintenance and repair contracts

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego will be issuing one or more contracts for maintenance and repair of closed landfills including the Bonsall Landfill and the Fallbrook 1B Burn Site.

A 3-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Oct. 11, with Jim Desmond absent and one vacant seat, authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to issue a request for statements of qualifications for as-needed engineering, construction management, closed solid waste site maintenance, and repair services and to award up to two contracts after succe...