Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County to award closed landfill maintenance and repair contracts

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/18/2023 at 6:50pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The County of San Diego will be issuing one or more contracts for maintenance and repair of closed landfills including the Bonsall Landfill and the Fallbrook 1B Burn Site.

A 3-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Oct. 11, with Jim Desmond absent and one vacant seat, authorized the director of the county’s Department of Purchasing and Contracting to issue a request for statements of qualifications for as-needed engineering, construction management, closed solid waste site maintenance, and repair services and to award up to two contracts after succe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023