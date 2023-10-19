Teal and white now official Vallecitos colors

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Teal and white are now the official colors of Vallecitos Elementary School.

The Oct. 10 meeting of the Vallecitos School District board included a 3-0 vote, with Terese Kristensen absent and one vacant seat, to adopt a resolution which recognizes teal and white as the official colors of Vallecitos Elementary School.

“It’s formally establishing the school colors as teal and white,” said Vallecitos School District Superintendent and Chief Business Officer Meliton Sanchez.

“We are excited about that,” Sanchez said. “There was some confusion abou...