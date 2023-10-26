Encore Club members enjoy cooking

FALLBROOK – At the Encore Club, they enjoy entertainment centered around good food. Their Food & Fun activity always has a great turnout as members enjoy a four course meal (happy hour/appetizers, salad, entree, dessert) that corresponds to that month's theme.

Each person attending gets to showcase their culinary talent, traditional family recipes, or a fresh modern take on a dish that they have prepared. A group game is played between the entree and dessert, inspiring friendly competition and good laughs. Such a nice way to enjoy a Friday evening.

