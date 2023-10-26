Fallbrook area vintners teamed up with St. John's to support Camp Pendleton Armed Forces YMCA

St. John's member Gail Jones peruses the beautiful gift packs up for bid in the silent auction at the Fallbrook Vintners' Showcase, Oct. 14.

FALLBROOK – St. John's Episcopal Church hosted its Second Annual Fallbrook Vintners' Showcase, a gala wine tasting and auction event benefiting the Armed Forces YMCA – Camp Pendleton, Saturday, Oct. 14. This organization has since 1942 worked to relieve some of the unique burdens of military life borne by individuals and families serving at Camp Pendleton.

Tami Miller, Director of Services for the ASYMCA, explained in her opening remarks that newly arrived young Marines and their families "start fresh" without the aid of relatives, friends and home community networks. "Your support ena...