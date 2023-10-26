Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Fallbrook area vintners teamed up with St. John's to support Camp Pendleton Armed Forces YMCA

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 10/25/2023 at 2:59pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

St. John's member Gail Jones peruses the beautiful gift packs up for bid in the silent auction at the Fallbrook Vintners' Showcase, Oct. 14.

FALLBROOK – St. John's Episcopal Church hosted its Second Annual Fallbrook Vintners' Showcase, a gala wine tasting and auction event benefiting the Armed Forces YMCA – Camp Pendleton, Saturday, Oct. 14. This organization has since 1942 worked to relieve some of the unique burdens of military life borne by individuals and families serving at Camp Pendleton.

Tami Miller, Director of Services for the ASYMCA, explained in her opening remarks that newly arrived young Marines and their families "start fresh" without the aid of relatives, friends and home community networks. "Your support ena...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023