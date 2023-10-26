Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Three authors to help raise funds for Advancing Children's Literacy

 
Last updated 10/25/2023 at 2:50pm

Village News/Courtesy photos

Author Susan Straight is the Distinguished Professor of Creative Writing at the University of California, Riverside.

FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook Library continues planning for its inaugural fundraising event Advancing Children's Literacy. Funds raised will be dedicated for children's programs, including an ongoing distribution of free books to local kids from its bookstore, the Bottom Shelf, beginning January 2024.

A special celebration will be held on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 1 p.m. at the library. Attendees can enjoy an afternoon of fun and festivities featuring delicious hors d'oeuvres, a hosted wine bar and silent auction.

The silent auction will include many local items as well as a four night...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

