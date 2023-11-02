Fallbrook Blanket Project donates to FOFL fundraiser

Helen McHargue and Nancy Havier, board members of the Friends of the Fallbrook Library, hold a blanket donated by the Fallbrook Blanket Project with, seated, Abigail, 6, and Evangeline, 4. Village News/Carmen Willard photo

FALLBROOK – Helen McHargue and Nancy Havier, board members of the Friends of the Fallbrook Library, received a blanket donation by the Fallbrook Blanket Project. As one of 40 items in a silent auction, the Fallbrook Library will host its first annual fundraiser, Advancing Children's Literacy, Sunday, Nov. 12, from 1-5 p.m.

The fundraiser will help support FOFL programs, as well as purchasing books, DVDs and e-books. In 2024, the FOFL said it plans to provide books in the Bottom Shelf Bookstore for free to local children.

The fundraiser will feature three best selling authors: Susan Stra...