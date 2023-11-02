I Love A Clean San Diego and San Diego county encourages residents to recycle their organic waste
SAN DIEGO – This fall season, I Love A Clean San Diego and San Diego County encouraged residents to continue or begin recycling or composting their organic waste, including Halloween pumpkins.
"ILACSD provides educational webinars and resources to make organic waste recycling a treat, not a trick, this festive season," Amy Unruh, waste recovery manager at I Love A Clean San Diego, said.
According to the county's Department of Public Works, 40% of waste in landfills is organic materials, which includes food waste, food-soiled paper and yard trimmings. When organic waste decomposes in a...
