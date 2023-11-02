Rose Care FUNdamentals for November 2023

Frank Brines, ARS Master Rosarian

Special to Village News

The projected temperature for the first week of November 2023 is near the historical average of mid-70s.

If November temperatures turn hot again, chilli thrips may continue to be a problem. Continue to investigate for these pests and treat them if found. They attack new growth, buds and blooms. Left untreated plants are stressed greatly, often shriveling the end buds or preventing bud formation.

The life cycle of chilli thrips is short and includes falling to ground and becoming a grub and reappearing when warm weather arrives....