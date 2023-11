Chamber announces November events

Last updated 11/8/2023 at 4:48pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several upcoming events planned for the month. They are:

Thursday, Nov. 9 – SunUpper at Hair Lounge, 9 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day Parade down Main Ave., 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 15 – SunDowner at Cogir Senior Living, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Artisan Faire with Farmers Market on Main Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Call the chamber for more details on any of these events, 760-728-5845. The chamber office is located at 111 S. Main Ave.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.