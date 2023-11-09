MCC Fall Celebration brings the community together

Mick Choate teachers wear their Halloween Spirit in the many versions of Barbie.

FALLBROOK – The Mike Choate Early Education Center opened its doors to parents, families, and students for a festive and memorable MCC Fall Celebration. The event served as a heartwarming gathering of the school community, offering a morning filled with entertaining fall games, lively music, and tasty snacks.

"The MCC Fall Celebration was all about bringing our school community closer, and it did just that," said Sarah D'Errico, FUESD Coordinator of the Mike Choate Early Education Center. "We're all about nurturing a warm and inclusive environment for our students and families and today...