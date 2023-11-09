Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Animal sanctuary is looking for homes for dogs

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7:05pm

Nora is a coated Xolo mix. She weighs 16 lbs. and is about 3 years old. Nora is very smart and playful, and she is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. She is friendly with other dogs her size and is ready for her furever family. To meet Nora, contact [email protected].

Village News/Courtesy photos

Audrey is a 1 year old female Labrador mix. She is 38 lbs and very sweet. Audrey is curious and playful and gets along with dogs her size. She is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and ready for her furever family. To meet this amazing girl, contact [email protected].

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023