Animal sanctuary is looking for homes for dogs

Nora is a coated Xolo mix. She weighs 16 lbs. and is about 3 years old. Nora is very smart and playful, and she is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated. She is friendly with other dogs her size and is ready for her furever family. To meet Nora, contact [email protected].
Village News/Courtesy photos
Audrey is a 1 year old female Labrador mix. She is 38 lbs and very sweet. Audrey is curious and playful and gets along with dogs her size. She is spayed, microchipped, and vaccinated and ready for her furever family. To meet this amazing girl, contact [email protected].
