Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

County accepts solar panel and generator for Fallbrook library

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7:05pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Donations to the County of San Diego which exceed $5,000 in value must be approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, and the Oct. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting included acceptance of backup electrical power equipment at three County Library branches including the Fallbrook branch.

The 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, accepts the San Diego Gas & Electric donation of onsite solar panels, batteries to power the solar panels which are sized to provide back-up power for approximately four to eight hours, and generators designed to provide longer te...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023