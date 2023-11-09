County accepts solar panel and generator for Fallbrook library
Last updated 11/8/2023 at 7:05pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Donations to the County of San Diego which exceed $5,000 in value must be approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors, and the Oct. 24 Board of Supervisors meeting included acceptance of backup electrical power equipment at three County Library branches including the Fallbrook branch.
The 4-0 vote, with one vacant seat, accepts the San Diego Gas & Electric donation of onsite solar panels, batteries to power the solar panels which are sized to provide back-up power for approximately four to eight hours, and generators designed to provide longer te...
