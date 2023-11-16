Experience the Art of the Holiday at Fallbrook Art Center thru Jan 7

FALLBROOK – Visitors can immerse themselves in the festive spirit as the Art of the Holiday exhibition returns for another spectacular season. The Fallbrook Art Center invites art enthusiasts, families, and friends to embark on a captivating journey through a world of creativity and artisan gifts, located at 301 S. Main Ave. The show is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, 12–3 p.m.

One of the highlights of the Art of the Holiday exhibition is the chance to capture the love and joy of the season with cell phone selfies. Visitors can bring their family and friends al...