'The Pumpkin Patch' junior art competition winners
Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade
First place: "Mr. Pumpkins" – Andre Tornero
Second place: "Fire Night Pumpkins" – Isaac Cortez
Third place: "Jack-O-Lantern" – Brady Hoffman
People's Choice: "Happy Pumpkin" – Fatima Nieto
Second – Fourth Grade
First place: "Autumn Thoughts" – Beau Hoffman
Second place: "All Things Halloween" – Hazel Ussher
Third place: "Spooky Night in the Graveyard" – Estelle Montgomery"
People's Choice: "BOO" – Zoey Ussher
Fifth – Eighth Grade
First place: "Old Barn in the Woods" – McKayla Vance
Second place: "Pumpkin House" – Hazel Tornero"
