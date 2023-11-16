Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

'The Pumpkin Patch' junior art competition winners

Sponsored by Fallbrook Propane Gas Company

 
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 6pm



Pre-Kindergarten – First Grade

First place: "Mr. Pumpkins" – Andre Tornero

Second place: "Fire Night Pumpkins" – Isaac Cortez

Third place: "Jack-O-Lantern" – Brady Hoffman

People's Choice: "Happy Pumpkin" – Fatima Nieto

Second – Fourth Grade

First place: "Autumn Thoughts" – Beau Hoffman

Second place: "All Things Halloween" – Hazel Ussher

Third place: "Spooky Night in the Graveyard" – Estelle Montgomery"

People's Choice: "BOO" – Zoey Ussher

Fifth – Eighth Grade

First place: "Old Barn in the Woods" – McKayla Vance

Second place: "Pumpkin House" – Hazel Tornero"

Thi...



