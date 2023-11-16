Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Why preventing diabetes should be a priority at all ages

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:06pm



Dr. Archana Dubey

UnitedHealthcare of California

More than 96 million Americans live with a potentially life-altering condition – yet many of them are unaware they even have it.

That condition is prediabetes, which in up to 70% of cases develops into diabetes. Today, more than 37 million Americans already live with diabetes, which if left untreated can contribute to a host of health issues. In California, 9.9% of adults over age 18 have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Diabetes alters the body’s ability to create energy from the food you eat and can develop in several forms. Type 1 dia...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023