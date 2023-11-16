Why preventing diabetes should be a priority at all ages
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:06pm
Dr. Archana Dubey
UnitedHealthcare of California
More than 96 million Americans live with a potentially life-altering condition – yet many of them are unaware they even have it.
That condition is prediabetes, which in up to 70% of cases develops into diabetes. Today, more than 37 million Americans already live with diabetes, which if left untreated can contribute to a host of health issues. In California, 9.9% of adults over age 18 have been diagnosed with diabetes.
Diabetes alters the body’s ability to create energy from the food you eat and can develop in several forms. Type 1 dia...
