Rivera fifth in league cross country championship meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Although Fallbrook High School’s boys cross country team placed last among the six Valley League teams at the Nov. 4 league championship meet at Guajome Park, Fallbrook senior Jose Rivera was fifth among the 62 boys.

Rivera posted a time of 16:54 on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course. The fourth-place finisher, Mission Hills senior Jaeden Tran, had a time of 16:49. The sixth-place time of San Pasqual junior David Sabin was 17:01.5.

“Jose ended up having a great race, but nobody else stepped up,” said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias.

The Valley Lea...