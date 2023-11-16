Sofia Echeverria wins Palomar League singles championship
Palmerin reaches semifinals, Carlos and Guadalupe reach backdraw
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:46pm
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Three of the four singles semi-finalists at the Palomar League individual tennis tournament Oct. 16-18 at Mission Hills High School are Fallbrook residents.
Sofia Echeverria, who is a junior at Mission Hills High School, won the singles championship. Fallbrook High School senior Angie Palmerin placed fourth in the singles division. Echeverria's sister, freshman Victoria Echeverria, defeated Palmerin in the third-place match.
Although no Fallbrook residents advanced to the doubles semifinals, Fallbrook High School juniors Gabby Carlos and Natalie Guadalupe...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)