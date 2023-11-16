Sofia Echeverria wins Palomar League singles championship

Palmerin reaches semifinals, Carlos and Guadalupe reach backdraw

Lady Warrior Angie Palmerin places fourth in the singles division at the Palomar League tournament. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Three of the four singles semi-finalists at the Palomar League individual tennis tournament Oct. 16-18 at Mission Hills High School are Fallbrook residents.

Sofia Echeverria, who is a junior at Mission Hills High School, won the singles championship. Fallbrook High School senior Angie Palmerin placed fourth in the singles division. Echeverria's sister, freshman Victoria Echeverria, defeated Palmerin in the third-place match.

Although no Fallbrook residents advanced to the doubles semifinals, Fallbrook High School juniors Gabby Carlos and Natalie Guadalupe...