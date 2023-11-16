Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sofia Echeverria wins Palomar League singles championship

Palmerin reaches semifinals, Carlos and Guadalupe reach backdraw

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:46pm

Lady Warrior Angie Palmerin places fourth in the singles division at the Palomar League tournament. Village News/Joe Naiman photo

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Three of the four singles semi-finalists at the Palomar League individual tennis tournament Oct. 16-18 at Mission Hills High School are Fallbrook residents.

Sofia Echeverria, who is a junior at Mission Hills High School, won the singles championship. Fallbrook High School senior Angie Palmerin placed fourth in the singles division. Echeverria's sister, freshman Victoria Echeverria, defeated Palmerin in the third-place match.

Although no Fallbrook residents advanced to the doubles semifinals, Fallbrook High School juniors Gabby Carlos and Natalie Guadalupe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023