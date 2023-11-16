Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Vikings sweep Vallecitos Soccer Tournament championships

 
Last updated 11/15/2023 at 5:48pm

Village News/Joe Naiman photos

Vallecitos and Warner boys face off in the second game of the Vallecitos Soccer Tournament. The Vikings won the game and later won the championship game.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Both the Vallecitos Elementary School boys and the Vikings girls took first place at the Thursday, Oct. 26, Vallecitos Soccer Tournament.

"Not a bad day," Vallecitos School District superintendent Meliton Sanchez said.

"I'm very proud of the effort for both teams, and they played very well. I'm overjoyed with the result," said Vallecitos boys coach Ray Hanbeck.

"I'm really proud of them. The boys and the girls worked hard this season to prepare to win championships," Vallecitos girls coach Kristin Dignan said.

Six small K-8 elementary schools and midd...



