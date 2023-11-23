BUSD updates facility use fees

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Local groups may rent Bonsall Unified School District rooms or fields if the use doesn’t conflict with BUSD activity, and the facility use fees for such rental were updated during the Oct. 18 BUSD board meeting.

The 5-0 vote approved a new application packet including the fee schedule. Local Bonsall clubs or other organizations, with “local” defined as a majority of participants being Bonsall residents, pay a direct cost fee which covers utilities, supplies, and custodial needs.

For-profit groups which charge membership fees, groups whose participant...