Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

BUSD updates facility use fees

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2023 at 12:38pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Local groups may rent Bonsall Unified School District rooms or fields if the use doesn’t conflict with BUSD activity, and the facility use fees for such rental were updated during the Oct. 18 BUSD board meeting.

The 5-0 vote approved a new application packet including the fee schedule. Local Bonsall clubs or other organizations, with “local” defined as a majority of participants being Bonsall residents, pay a direct cost fee which covers utilities, supplies, and custodial needs.

For-profit groups which charge membership fees, groups whose participant...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023