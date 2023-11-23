CalRTA Division 81 presents Legacy of Giving

CalRTA Division President Mickie Flores, left, and retired teacher 'Tricia Clayton, right, present a Teacher Support Grant to Vallecitos teacher Kim Gonzalez.

FALLBROOK – Carrying on an annual tradition begun in 2004, the local California Retired Teachers Association Division 81 recently awarded Teacher Support Grants to local teachers. These grants were made possible by donations from members of CalRTA Division 81.

The funds, which totaled $1,225, provided individual grants of up to $200 to seven teachers. The grants will be used to purchase classroom materials to enhance learning experiences.

The recipients are as follows:

- Bonsall Elementary School TK teachers Sydney Farrell, Jennifer Hird and Shaleen Peck

- Bonsall West School third grad...