Lozzi provides massages with a transcendent touch

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

Craig Lozzi has a list of glowing recommendations from his many grateful customers, more than 200 of them from over 40 years of giving massages. The last 27 of those years have been in Fallbrook, first with the Wellness Spa and then with Transcendent Touch..

However, his clients live all over the country, from Boston to Hawaii, Virginia to Arizona.. Many of them found him while visiting family or friends here in town.

"I can't say enough about Craig. I've had massages all over the world and he is the best," said Pam Boyle of Fallbrook.

Lozzi also has many clients around North County and Southwest Riverside County.

"For the past 20 years I have regularly participated in extreme sports including ultra-biking, ultra-marathons and Ironman events. During that time, I have had regular massages from Craig Lozzi. I attribute my good fortune of being injury free to his expertise and caring. Craig's massages help maintain my body in optimal health during my grueling training and racing. Thanks Craig!" said Dr. Jim Yanoschik of Temecula.

They all appreciate his skill in massaging away aches and pains from car accidents, muscle spasms, migraines, tennis elbow, and sports injuries among other sources including the stresses of daily living.

"I am committed to take care of my body: eat right, get plenty of sleep, exercise daily and manage the stress that comes my way. Receiving a well-deserved massage from Craig is part of what I do to stay healthy," said Sandy Segien of Bonsall.

One of his special touches involves heated rocks. "Craig's use of hot stones truly takes massage to another level. I highly recommend this very special 'transcendent touch'!" said Kitty Meek of Fallbrook.

Another Fallbrook resident, Marianne Doty, added, "After many years of receiving healthful therapeutic massages all over the world, I have never found anyone to be as caring, knowledgeable, and intuitive as Craig. He is the best and Fallbrook should be grateful to have him here."

Many pilots make appointments with Lozzi as well as athletes from the high school level to Olympians.

"I truly feel positive change when I walk out of Craig's office! He is so in tune with my body and what it needs that his healing hands help me recover no matter where the previous aches and pains were! I have had a lot of treatment from different professionals over the years and Craig is my go-to! Thanks Craig for all of your attention and care!" from Carli Lloyd, U.S. National Volleyball Team and 2016 Olympian.

Another happy customer related this story: "After recovering from COVID, I found that my body was atrophied from the fatigue that left me a slave to my couch for nearly two weeks. It doesn't sound half bad...forced to lounge around while wonderful neighbors bring you goodie baskets filled with sworn off delicacies...but it took a toll when I resumed life.

"Having never had a back issue, I was lucky to have Craig's contact information on hand. My husband Kent had helped with the fit-and-finish at his beautiful home that Craig built around healing. Craig, and his daughter Laurel, have created not only a healing environment, but a spiritual one as well. The attention to detail creates a unique experience. It begins with unwavering professionalism. You are greeted at the door to his beautiful home with sanitary slip-ons, identified with your name, custom selected to fit your shoe size. From there you are invited to a sunroom where you complete a questionnaire that guides Craig to customize the dialogue that will prepare him to heal your unique pain points.

"Then it begins. The best massage you will ever have in your life. I have had well over 300 massages, and hands down (pun intended!) Craig, his fabulous technique and his kind authentic voice, will provide your body with healing and your mind with an unforeseen peace. Having had a COVID scare, I shared not only my pain points, but also shared that I was anxious and stressed.

"Upon completing my hour massage, Craig shared with me a sweet poem. He did so while creating a unique experience with, what I think was, a didgeridoo! It was simply wonderful and I left with my body and mind restored," Susan Bandy of Fallbrook.

Lozzi recently sent out his holiday newsletter to update his clients and friends. He noted that he and his wife Charity celebrated their first anniversary this year. She is working on becoming a registered nurse and, eventually, a U.S. citizen.

His daughter Emma is both an athlete and a scholar in her sophomore year of high school, playing three sports, and taking two college credit classes. His older daughter and coworker, Laurel Lozzi, sends out her own newsletter.

He said that their little store in the lobby of their massage studio keeps expanding. A client, Carrie Harris, makes beautiful bracelets and necklaces using healing gemstones. Another client makes healing products with CBD for this store. Lozzi plans on having more products to offer that are created in Fallbrook. He also has welcomed back TheraSilver, colloidal silver to boost one's system and an array of supplements for both everyday supplementation and as immune aids.

Lozzi lets his clients know that his schedule continues "to fill up beyond whatever I could have ever imagined, it is normally three months before I have an opening. Most regular clients now have a set schedule for all of 2024. If you don't have a regular schedule in 2024 yet, please contact me and I'll do my best to get you in."

The lobby of Transcendent Touch includes a small store which offers jewelry with healing gemstones and other healing products.

He added, "I do get cancellations every week and I find that those people who are in the greatest need usually have a way to get in to see me."

And he announced that this year will be his first increase in pricing since 2020, but "if you or someone you know really needs massage but does not have the means financially to participate, I am happy to work with anyone so they can get therapeutic touch."

Lozzi is offering an end of the year holiday promotion where clients can enjoy their greatest value by investing in massage therapy. He is offering 13 massages when they pre-pay the price of 10. These can be purchased as 30, 60, 90 or 120-minute length massages which can be transferred to family and friends but are not refundable.

Lozzi can be reached at [email protected] or call 760-533-3505.