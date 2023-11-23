Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Nov. 11 Chipping Day produced mulch for gourd farm

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 11/24/2023 at 1:14pm

Cal Fire workers feed tree branches into a chipper at the Nov. 11 Chipping Day sponsored by the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Fire Safe Council sponsored a "chipping day" on Saturday, Nov. 11, at the Welburn Gourd Farm in the DeLuz area of Fallbrook from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The event was offered to residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, DeLuz and Rainbow.

The goal of the event was to provide a centralized location for the residents to have branches, (less than six inches in diameter), trimmed brush, palm branches and other cut vegetation from their properties chipped/shredded into mulch. This is the fourth event sponsored by the Fire Safe Council in the last 14 months.

The previous three...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023