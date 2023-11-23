TVH launches intuitive surgical ion robotic-assisted program for advanced lung care

Temecula Valley Hospital is excited to be the first hospital in the Southwest region of Riverside County to offer the Ion, a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform for minimally invasive lung biopsy. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) is the first hospital in Southwest Riverside County to offer life-enhancing lung care technology with the minimally invasive Ion robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform by Intuitive.

"Temecula Valley Hospital is excited to be the first hospital in the Southwest region of Riverside County to offer the Ion, a robotic-assisted bronchoscopy platform for minimally invasive lung biopsy," said Darlene Wetton, TVH CEO. "Our goal is for all physicians and patients in our region to have access to this technology, with the objective of d...