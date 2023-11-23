Why proactive prevention is key to lowering the rising rates of late-stage cervical cancer

Jennifer Brix, ND

Special to the Village News

Cancer is a heavy word attached to a diverse array of emotions like fear, trauma, and grief, but also to courage, triumph, and success. Before any of these feelings are experienced, looking through a preventative lens may be the start of an effective approach to avoiding a late-stage cancer diagnosis.

However, after recognizing the impact of preventative strategies, the next stage is implementing them, and this is where obstacles tend to arise. These roadblocks, whether in our minds or because of shortfalls in the medical system, have been lea...