Assemblymember Marie Waldron

75th District

Constituent input is very important to me as I serve as your representative in Sacramento. Your opinions and suggestions help guide my decision making process on legislation and policy priorities that come before me on the Assembly floor.

With over 39 million people, California is the nation’s most populous state. Just one county, Los Angeles, has more people than 40 states. That creates lopsided urban majorities that dominate the Legislature. The resulting laws, policies and regulations are often out of sync with large numbers of voters living in more rural and suburban areas, like the 75th Assembly District here in San Diego County.

Though the Legislature is not in session, important issues remain. Recent hot topics received in my District Office include homelessness, crime and drug abuse, and the serial looting of stores. We’re also getting lots of input about the overall cost of living (including gasoline and utility costs), the cost and availability of homeowner’s insurance, wildfire safety and preparedness, public education, and many more.

When the Legislature is in session, we receive pro and con comments on dozens of high-priority bills. This year these included legislation dealing with restrictions on Second Amendment rights, gender issues involving child custody, parental concerns over state education policies, proposals to increase taxes – it’s a long list.

We also sometimes get comments about national or even international concerns. The wars in Ukraine, the Middle East, allegations of corruption at the federal level, border security, even comments on the new Speaker of the House, have all been received. These are federal issues, and should be directed to members of the House of Representatives, or to one of California’s United States Senators.

If you’d like to register your opinion on any legislative or state-related policy matters, please don’t hesitate to contact me through my website at https://ad75.asmrc.org/. You can also call my District Office at (858) 566-7538.

If it’s important to California, I want to hear from you.