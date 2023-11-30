California Center for the Arts presents 'A Big Band Christmas'

ESCONDIDO – The California Center for the Arts Escondido Theatricals has announced the return of “A Big Band Christmas,” Dec. 8, 9 and10, from 2-3:30 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m.

Swing into the holiday spirit with the D. Ben-Jamin’ Big Band Orchestra, singers, swing dancers and new arrangements of Christmas classics by Duane Benjamin.

Performing the hits from the holiday season, including "Silent Night," "Let It Snow," "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas," "Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree," "Little Drummer Boy" and more. Plus, a special appearance by Santa Claus.

Tickets are $35-80...