Buddy the Elf is the center of attention in this scene from "Elf The Musical."

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Santa is in the house at The Welk Theater!

He arrived last week and will only stay until the 24th of December when, of course, Santa must travel the world leaving toys for all of the good boys and girls.

Which is why the elves are busy at the North Pole putting together this year's bounty. Except for Buddy (Bryan Banville) who is behind on his toy quota.

Know in advance "Elf The Musical" is two-hours-and-forty-five minutes. A nap might be in order for evening performances.

Just the same, it is one of the happie...