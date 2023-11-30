Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Seven Warriors named all-league for girls volleyball

Patterson chosen as league coach of the year

 
Last updated 11/29/2023 at 7:01pm

Village News/Shane Gibson photos

Senior Claire Nordeen is the team's setter and a member of the all-league first team.

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Seven members of Fallbrook High School's 2023 girls volleyball team were given all-league recognition by the Palomar League coaches while Fallbrook coach Chip Patterson was named as the league's coach of the year.

Claire Nordeen was selected to the all-league first team. Aaliyah Arce and Grace Nordeen received second-team berths. Alexa Van Eik, Janice Garcia, Samantha Valdez, and Taylor Thomas were recognized at the honorable mention level.

"I am proud of these seven young ladies," Patterson said.

"It shows their commitment," Patterson said. "They continue...



