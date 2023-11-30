Warriors pin four varsity opponents to open wrestling season
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Four Fallbrook High School varsity wrestlers pinned their opponents when the Warriors opened their 2023-24 season Nov. 16 at Ramona High School.
In a girls match, sophomore Madelie Mendez pinned her Ramona opponent. The three Fallbrook boys who won by fall are sophomore Jaden Gomez, senior Devin Huntington, and sophomore Jordan Anicete.
Ramona had the superior team score for both the boys and girls, Nov. 16. The Bulldogs won by a 42-15 margin in the boys competition while the Ramona girls had a 21-6 team victory.
"They wrestled hard today," said Fallbrook...
