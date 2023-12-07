BUSD approves intersession camps with B&GC

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Boys and Girls Club of North County to provide intersession camps during school breaks and non-school days for BUSD students during the 2023-2024 school year.

The BUSD board voted 4-0 Nov. 15, with Pascal Lapoirie absent, to approve the MOU. The school district will pay the Boys and Girls Club $25 per enrolled student for each day although if the student is present five days in a week the cost will be $100 per student.

“This is about opportunities for kids,” said...