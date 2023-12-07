Christmas Cantata to be performed by a chamber orchestra

FALLBROOK – A Christmas Cantata will be presented by the Fallbrook United Methodist Church Chancel Choir and Chamber Orchestra on Sunday, Dec. 17, at the 10 a.m. worship service.

The choral and instrumental work has flavors of Ireland and Scotland and is subtitled "A Celtic Christmas Celebration." The chamber orchestra will be comprised of two violins, viola, cello, clarinet, oboe, flute, horn, bassoon, trumpet, piano, and percussion.

So, let the lively rhythms of the hoop drum, the sounds of whistles and pipe with echoes of Scotland and Ireland set everyone's feet tapping, and imaginations soaring. "Erin go bragh!"

Festive holiday refreshments will be served after the cantata in the fellowship hall. All are invited to join in, 1844 Winterhaven Road. For more information, call 760-728-1472 or visit http://www.FallbrookUMC.org.

Submitted by Fallbrook United Methodist Church.