Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Key Analytics to prepare BUSD developer fee justification studies

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2023 at 6:41pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The State of California periodically adjusts the maximum developer fees a school district can charge, but the school district must have a study which demonstrates a reasonable relationship between the additional development and the need for additional school facilities. Key Analytics will be preparing a pair of justification studies for the Bonsall Unified School District.

The BUSD board voted 4-0 Nov. 15, with Pascal Lapoirie absent, to enter into a professional services agreement with Key Analytics. The Ladera Ranch company will perform both a developer...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023