Key Analytics to prepare BUSD developer fee justification studies

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The State of California periodically adjusts the maximum developer fees a school district can charge, but the school district must have a study which demonstrates a reasonable relationship between the additional development and the need for additional school facilities. Key Analytics will be preparing a pair of justification studies for the Bonsall Unified School District.

The BUSD board voted 4-0 Nov. 15, with Pascal Lapoirie absent, to enter into a professional services agreement with Key Analytics. The Ladera Ranch company will perform both a developer...