Presenters needed for junior high career day

FALLBROOK – Potter Jr. High will be holding its annual College and Career Day Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. Guest speakers have a chance to inspire students and help shape their future.

If anyone is interested and is able to be a presenter, they are asked to follow the QR code which is a direct link to their google form.

On the form, there are several questions that are related to the person’s profession. Potter Jr. High counselors would be extremely honored and grateful to all who attend. For any questions or inquiries, reach out to 760-731-4164.

Submitted by Potter Junior High School.