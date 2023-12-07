Fallbrook Painting Pals' work on display at art center

The Fallbrook Painting Pals are, from left, Eileen Pace, Carilyn Vice, and Penny Fedorchak.

FALLBROOK – For many years, the 'Fallbrook Painting Pals' participated in Jeanne Shanahan's Monday Plein Air Painters group and held annual shows at Myrtle Creek Nursery.

The group scattered after Shanahan's death in 2013 when some of the members moved out of the area. Three of the remaining members, Carilyn Vice, Penny Fedorchak, and Eileen Pace later used Covid's isolation as an opportunity to paint separately.

They are putting on a Holiday Show and Sale at the Fallbrook Art Center that includes a compilation of over 30 original watercolor works including still life, florals, and land...