Ending your life is not the answer to your situation

Stan Popovich

Special to the Village News

You are at the end of your rope and you can’t take it any much longer. You are in pain and you are suffering and you feel there is no hope. The first thing that you need to do is to seek the services of a professional counselor. As a published author of a managing fear book and as a layman, here are five reasons why suicide is not an option to your problems.

1. Things change over time

Regardless of your situation, things do not stay the same. You may feel very bad today, but it won’t last forever. Remember this fact: regardless of your curre...