State declares citrus quarantine in Valley Center

 
Last updated 12/7/2023 at 6:51pm

The California Department of Food and Agriculture declared a new citrus quarantine in Valley Center Nov. 30 after detecting the fatal citrus tree disease known as Huanglongbing (HLB) or citrus greening in five orange trees on a residential property during regular inspections. Village News/Courtesy photo

County News Center

County of San Diego Communications Office

The California Department of Food and Agriculture declared a new citrus quarantine in Valley Center Nov. 30 after detecting the fatal citrus tree disease known as Huanglongbing (HLB) or citrus greening in five orange trees on a residential property during regular inspections.

This bacterial disease is a major threat to San Diego County's $138 million annual citrus crop and can impact residential citrus tree owners. HLB causes misshapen, bitter fruit and eventually kills infected trees.

