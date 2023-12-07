State declares citrus quarantine in Valley Center
Last updated 12/7/2023 at 6:51pm
The California Department of Food and Agriculture declared a new citrus quarantine in Valley Center Nov. 30 after detecting the fatal citrus tree disease known as Huanglongbing (HLB) or citrus greening in five orange trees on a residential property during regular inspections.
This bacterial disease is a major threat to San Diego County's $138 million annual citrus crop and can impact residential citrus tree owners. HLB causes misshapen, bitter fruit and eventually kills infected trees.
There are over 120 growers with approximatel...
