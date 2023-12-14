Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

3 steps anyone can take to keep their kidneys healthy

 
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 6:42pm

Because early kidney disease may not produce any symptoms, it is a good idea to ask one's doctor about kidney testing. Village News/Metro photo

Chronic kidney disease is more common than people may realize. The organizers behind World Kidney Day (in March) indicate that roughly one in 10 people across the globe have CKD, which can develop at any age.

The prevalence of CKD underscores how significant a threat it poses to the general public. In addition to its impact on public health, CKD also exerts a financial strain on countries across the globe. For instance, a recent report from NHS Kidney Care in England indicated the costs associated with kidney disease in that country outnumber expenses for cancers of the breast, lung, colon,...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

