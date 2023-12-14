Healthy aging, truth or myth
Last updated 12/13/2023 at 6:42pm
Marita Schauch, ND
Special to the Village News
Healthy aging is not a myth. Making choices daily to improve your health, no matter what age you start, will pay off as you feel your body’s power propelling you to live a long, healthy life. Let’s explore some healthy aging lifestyle tips and super nutrients that can aid us in living a healthy long, fulfilling life.
The foundations
Sleep is a major key to health and longevity. Turn off electronics a few hours before bed to prepare for rest. Restful sleep allows the body to rejuvenate, heal, and repair. Eat whole foods. Buy organic foo...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)