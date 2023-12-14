Healthy aging, truth or myth

Marita Schauch, ND

Special to the Village News

Healthy aging is not a myth. Making choices daily to improve your health, no matter what age you start, will pay off as you feel your body’s power propelling you to live a long, healthy life. Let’s explore some healthy aging lifestyle tips and super nutrients that can aid us in living a healthy long, fulfilling life.

The foundations

Sleep is a major key to health and longevity. Turn off electronics a few hours before bed to prepare for rest. Restful sleep allows the body to rejuvenate, heal, and repair. Eat whole foods. Buy organic foo...