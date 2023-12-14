What are the benefits of stretching?

Stretching muscles increases blood flow and reduces stress among other benefits. Village News/Courtesy photo

Shelby Ramsey

Special to the Village News

Growing up, stretching was always suggested to me before joining any competitive sport on the field or court.

Did I? No.

Why? Because I didn't think it mattered. I was unaware of any benefit. I associated it as only being necessary if you were prone to injury.

Nowadays stretching is a daily habit and practice of mine.

The top 5 benefits of stretching:

• It wakes your body up

Your muscles and ligaments benefit by becoming more flexible, healthy and strong (lessening risk for joint issues)

• It connects your physical body with your mind

N...